Jennifer Lopez Had An Early Birthday Party -- Without Husband Ben Affleck By Her Side!

Jennifer Lopez did it up big for her 55th birthday — but Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen.

The Waiting For Tonight songstress spent Sunday hosting a special (and early!) birthday lunch. She’ll turn 55 on Wednesday, technically, but she couldn’t wait until then to let loose a little bit. So, she went to Arthurs & Sons in the Hamptons and had a nice little shindig with family and friends to ring in the coming year a little bit prematurely!

Per Page Six, J.Lo was joined by her longtime manager, Benny Medina, who has been a fixture out in the Hamptons with her this summer. Her twin teenagers Max and Emme were there, too. Her sister Lynda was around for the celebration, as well, and their mom! The group reportedly got emotional talking about stories from J.Lo’s past while at the table, according to that outlet’s source. And they enjoyed a veritable feast! The group dined on meatballs with ricotta, chicken parmesan, spicy rigatoni alla vodka, fried calamari, lobster benedict, grilled salmon piccata over spinach, and a LOT more. But no Ben!!

Per that same outlet, Ben was not present for the meal on Sunday — or for ANY of the birthday celebration! A day earlier, on Saturday, the Selena star kicked off her long (and early) birthday weekend with another party, too! She hosted a Bridgerton themed fete in which guests wore ballroom attire and were greeted at the event by a horse-drawn carriage. Honestly, that sounds cool AF! But not if you’re the Argo star, who was a couple thousand miles away the entire time back at his place in Los Angeles.

Remember, last week, the pair passed the time in complete silence on their second wedding anniversary with thousands of miles separating them then, too. Rumors and reports have swirled for months on end now about how their marriage is in major trouble, and the fact that they keep missing major milestones like anniversaries and birthdays definitely doesn’t bode well for any possible reconciliation.

But at the same time, J.Lo has continued to bond with her stepdaughter Violet. The two of them have been seen in the Hamptons hanging out at restaurants and also enjoying an outing at a local antiques and design show last weekend. But still… no Ben! Stop us if you’ve heard that one before.

