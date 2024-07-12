Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Mansion Listing Finally Goes Public -- No Longer Hiding Split?!

It’s official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are selling their home! And no longer being shy about it!

Last month, a report came out that the two were quietly trying to sell their Beverly Hills mansion — off-market. They hired Santiago Arana from The Agency — the real estate company owned by Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. He had been showing the house for a couple of weeks, but very hush-hush. However, his efforts have been unsuccessful so far. Bennifer had no bites! So they gave up on the secrecy and are going public with the listing for the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom house!

Related: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet Reveals Medical Condition!

TMZ reported that the massive estate was posted for sale on MLS on Thursday afternoon. Jennifer and Ben are asking a whopping $68 million for the place — roughly $8 million more than what they paid last year! Of course, the new price factored in that the future homeowners will get an updated place! The outlet noted that the listing highlighted the fact that the 38,000-square-foot house had a ton of improvements and renovations in the last four months. In addition to the total revamp, their home has a big pool, pickleball court, basketball court, home gym, boxing ring, and more.

Plus there’s the provenance — we mean, this was BENNIFER’S HOUSE!

So yeah, it has a lot to offer! Whether they’ll get any buyers soon because of the new nifty features, we’ll have to wait and see! But when the couple get someone to take the house, it’s unlikely they’ll make a lot of money on the deal due to the renovation costs and the mansion tax in El Lay! So they really are just trying to unload the thing.

Perhaps that is another reason the pop star reportedly wants millions in this divorce, something we just heard this week? Not only to hit him where it hurts after he gave up on their marriage but also because she’s losing out on a ton of money?! You don’t want to mess with someone’s coin! And with Ben throwing in the towel and thus forcing them to take a major loss on the sale of their marital home? That’s bound to make her upset enough to go after his wallet!

But in all seriousness, it appears more and more like the end of the road for Bennifer. He’s fully moved out. Their home is now publicly listed as for sale. They aren’t hanging out with each other this summer. The wedding rings are coming on and off! We know, we know, their awesome children are trying to pull a Parent Trap and get them “back together,” but it just seems like a lost cause at this point! We mean, Jennifer and Ben aren’t even hiding it anymore based on this latest report! Could a full-on divorce announcement be coming right after??

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below!

[Image via Peacock/Vogue/YouTube]