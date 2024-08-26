Jennifer Lopez 'Didn't Want A Divorce' -- And Is NOT Doing As Well As Ben Affleck With It

Jennifer Lopez is trying to be OK amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In the week since the On the Floor singer finally made the decision to officially file for divorce, she’s still reeling from the reality of it all. On Monday, a source told People she’s “doing as well as she can,” but that she’s far from the relieved state Ben seems to be in:

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

Poor J.Lo! As we’ve been following, the Argo director has seemingly been taking the split in stride. On Monday, a separate insider told the outlet “he seems very happy” amid his estranged wife’s legal filing to dissolve their union. The insider added:

“He thrives when he has work projects. He’s been great when it comes to the kids too. He’s doing exactly what he wants.”

That makes how J.Lo feels all the more heartbreaking! Especially amid rumors he’s already moving on with RFK Jr.’s daughter Kick Kennedy! Yeah, it sounds like he’s doing peachy keen. Oof.

As for the Can’t Get Enough singer, while her heart may be broken, the source shared that “after filing for divorce, she seems relieved.” We can definitely understand why! After months of trying to make things work, it probably feels like a massive weight off her shoulders to have a more concrete future to look forward to — even if it’s not the one she would have preferred. The insider added:

“Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision. She’s surrounded by a lot of love and support. She’ll be fine. She’s strong and always comes out on top.”

Our hearts go out to her!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

