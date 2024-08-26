Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Haven't Had ANY Movement On $68 Million Mansion Sale Amid Divorce -- Why That's A Huge Problem!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez haven’t been able to get ANYBODY to bite on their $68 million mansion in Beverly Hills that has been up for sale now for more than a month.

Of course, the pair is in the middle of a very publicized divorce from each other, and they are trying to square away things like financial issues and other questions as they legally end their marriage. But the biggest financial question mark they have — that massive 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Beverly Hills pad that’s been up for sale for weeks now — is not even close to being solved! Oof!!

According to TMZ on Monday morning, multiple El Lay real estate sources have confirmed that there has been absolutely no movement at all on the mansion sale. The A-list duo’s divorce announcement in the public sphere didn’t move the needle to get somebody to step up and want to buy the mansion. And there are NO serious deals or offers in place for it! Yikes!

Now, that outlet does note that the mansion has had “plenty” of showings since it first went on the market. People obviously want to see what that mega-mansion is all about! But nobody has liked it enough (and especially at that price) to make a bid for it. Also, it’s going to be incredibly tough to sell just because of how big it is, and how much it costs. There are only so many people in El Lay (or, really, the world) who would even be in the market for a mansion like that, ya know?!

There are other issues here, too. For one, the now-estranged couple first bought that house last year for $60 million, and then put a ton of money up to renovate it. And while they improved it some with those renovations, it’s a rough sell to ask for $8 million more after just a year, ya know?! That’s a HUGE price jump! Plus, the real estate market is super tough right now, and interest rates are pretty high.

Womp, womp!

So, for now, it sure sounds like this thing is just going to sit on the market. And sit mostly empty. And sit collecting dust. And meanwhile, Bennifer 2.0 is going to have to navigate the rest of their divorce and figure out where they both stand financially with this big “for sale” cloud hanging over their head!

At least it now seems like Ben can occupy his mind with something — er, someone — else. Yeah…

What do U make of this tricky situation, Perezcious readers?! Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

