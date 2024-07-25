Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Reveals She Still Has Romantic Photo Of Ben Affleck Prominently Framed In Hamptons House!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might not be living together right now, but she still has tons of photos of him all around! That’s gotta be a good sign, right?!?

Here’s the deal. J.Lo’s friends were the ones to accidentally make the reveal on Wednesday when wishing her a happy birthday in a video they snapped while inside her home. She re-shared the clip to her Instagram Story, blasting it out to her millions of eagle-eyed fans — who quickly zeroed in on the background of the clip.

In the video, Jen’s producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and her vocal coach Stevie Mackey were sitting on a couch at her Hamptons home. Behind them was a table featuring several photos, including a large one that clearly showed Bennifer as a happy couple on their wedding day. There are a few other smaller photos on display, too, but it’s hard to tell who they feature. Clearly the Bennifer one is center stage! Take a look:

It’s a blink and you’ll miss it detail, but it’s there!

BTW, in another birthday post she shared on Thursday, you can see the spot where the video was taken — and the photos seem to have a very prominent spot in the house!

This certainly speaks volumes! As Perezcious readers know, the singer and actor haven’t been living together for months as they deal with relationship problems. They’re currently trying to see their LA mansion while living on different coasts for the summer. Ben didn’t even come to her bday party!

While some sources think a divorce filing is unavoidable at this point, others are holding out hope, like the kids who allegedly are trying to “parent trap” them back together. Others claim the husband and wife are doing everything they can to mend their romance — including reportedly writing love letters. There must still be something there, at least for Jenny from the Block, considering she hasn’t ditched the framed photos yet! We’d think those would be the first thing to go amid a split! Especially that wedding picture! We mean, if you’re really at each other’s throats in a divorce, who wants that reminder staring at you in the face every day, right?

Reactions?? Do U think this is a positive sign amid divorce rumors? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

