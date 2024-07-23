How Jennifer Lopez Is 'Making The Best Of' Her Summer Amid Endless Ben Affleck Marriage Drama!

Jennifer Lopez is trying to enjoy summer in the Hamptons as much as she possibly can.

Sadly this has been the summer of her and Ben Affleck‘s struggling marriage. And with the couple literally thousands of miles apart — and for major milestones like J.Lo’s birthday and their two-year wedding anniversary, no less — to say things haven’t been easy is a HUGE understatement! But the Waiting For Tonight singer is trying to make the best of it regardless.

A source told People on Tuesday that life has handed J.Lo some lemons… and she’s decided to make lemonade. The insider explained:

“Her summer isn’t exactly what she originally had planned, but she’s making the best of it. She’s always grateful for family time.”

Uh, “isn’t exactly what she originally planned” is maybe the understatement of the year. Remember, J.Lo was supposed to be on tour, for one! But that got scrapped entirely. And then reports of major marriage issues with Ben bubbled up, and kept bubbling, and kept bubbling, and… Well, we’re in a pretty hopeless place about it now.

Jen — who turns 55 on Wednesday — has been enjoying time with friends including longtime manager Benny Medina, and family members including 16-year-old twins Max and Emme. Referencing her early bird birthday bash that went down this past weekend, the source added:

“She had a great weekend with family and friends. She loves entertaining and enjoyed her birthday bash. She was in a happy mood.”

Great to hear! But again, with no tour, and no Ben, and other major headaches that have cropped up around that, this def isn’t the best summer ever for the Wedding Planner alum. Still, fun with the fam will do. And it must be nice for her to spend quality time with her kiddos! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

