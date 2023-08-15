Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Flawless Skin At 54 In Unfiltered Video! Damn!

J.Lo is showing off her J.Glow!

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Monday with a fun new video following her 54 birthday! In the clip, she bares a makeup-free face while she shows off her skincare routine to her followers. She captioned the post:

“No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty”

In the video, she wore her hair in a high bun and has on a light pink robe as she explained she’s getting ready to start her day:

“I just had a birthday…and I feel better than ever! I’m getting ready. Me, bare-faced, with no make-up and my JLo beauty products that I use every day.”

The On The Floor singer went on to add that it’s “bulls**t” that people think she doesn’t use her own products on her skin, while she offered some advice to viewers:

“Here, for anybody who’s like ‘J.Lo doesn’t use her own products on her skin…’ I call bulls**t on you right now. I’ve been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age.”

She used some of her Ghost serum to her flawless skin and then applied a nice layer of sunscreen, before finishing up the video:

“There’s no filters and no retouching on this video. Look at that! Bye, I love you!”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

WOW!

She looks SO gorgeous and natural! Age truly is just a number for J.Lo! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram/Nicky Nelson/WENN]