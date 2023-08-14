Jennifer Lopez Shows Lucky Italian Nightclub Patrons How Karaoke Is Done! WATCH!

Jennifer Lopez is getting loud!

Over the weekend, the On The Floor singer couldn’t resist showing everyone at an Italian nightclub exactly why she’s a superstar — and we’re here for it! On Saturday night while vacationing in Capri, Italy, the 54-year-old ventured out to popular live music venue Taverna Anema e Core Capri, where, to lucky patrons’ delight, it was karaoke night!

Like any great performer, J.Lo couldn’t resist grabbing the mic and showing everyone how it’s done… with a fun rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s classic 1978 hit, I Will Survive! The Hustlers actress, who was done up in a form-fitting sparkly dress, started off seated, but as she got more and more into it, got up on her feet with a tambourine in hand as she belted the iconic number.

Later, she sang her own 1999 hit, Let’s Get Loud, as fellow bar-goers clapped, sang, recorded, and danced the night away. Ch-ch-check out a video posted to the tavern’s official Instagram (below):

