Jennifer Lopez's New Song Is HORNY ON MAIN For Ben Affleck! Look At These Lyrics!

Get ready to be blushing over the new music from Jennifer Lopez, Perezcious readers!

The 54-year-old singer dropped the new track Can’t Get Enough on Wednesday — and the lyrics are horny AF as she gives a peek into her and her husband Ben Affleck’s spicy times! She kicks off the first verse by singing:

“I feel like startin’ something / You got my engine runnin’ / You got the keys to turn me on and on.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez Speaks On Ben Affleck’s Viral Moody Facial Expressions!

And the song only gets more heated from there! Jennifer goes on to sing:

“Is this real life? / Too good to be true / Take me all night / I can feel the passion / In your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough (I love that s**t) / You know I can’t get enough (You love that s**t) / You know I can’t get enough (Give me all that s**t) / Can’t get enough”

Ok, gurl! The Wedding Planner actress then sings:

“Give me that touchin’, teasin’ / So good I can’t believe it / Don’t wanna share with no one else”

It sounds like J.Lo can’t get enough of Ben! See the full music video (below):

Damn!!

What a way to come back to music! But what does Ben think about the track? Jennifer talked about the new single and her upcoming album This Is Me…Now with Variety on the red carpet for the Golden Globes on Sunday. And she of course touched on how Ben feels about her singing about their personal life in her music, revealing:

“He sees me as an artist. He knows that I’m going to express myself. He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of him, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated.”

Aww! Reactions to the new song? Are you hyped for her new album? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]