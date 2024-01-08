Jennifer Lopez Speaks On Ben Affleck’s Viral Moody Facial Expressions: ‘People Are Pressed’

Jennifer Lopez has something to say about her hubby’s viral facial expressions.

We all know ‘em, we’ve all seen ‘em, and we all love ‘em: Ben Affleck’s less-than-pleased expressions. Whether he’s looking moody out in the wild or within the confines of an awards show, the guy just seems to always have an R.B.F. — a Resting Ben Face! Lolz! And J.Lo needs you to know that it’s just not that deep!

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes, the Hustlers star, who stunned in a beautiful, pink Nicole + Felicia dress, was asked why people are always “worried about what face Ben has on” … And she seemed just as puzzled over the online sensation as the interviewer! She responded:

“I don’t know. Ben is doing all right. You don’t need to worry about Ben.”

That’s certainly a far cry from the “miserable” attitude fans have assigned him in the past based on his moody looks! The Monster -in-Law star added:

“Let me just tell you, he is good. He is happy, he is here, he is nominated, he’s like, ‘I’m chilling.’ I don’t understand what people are pressed for.”

Ha! Well, wifey knows best! For her part, she hilariously added that fans “don’t pick up” on her own facial expressions.

As far as awards go, Ben’s 2023 film Air was nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the coveted show. He did not, however, take home the prize. Elsewhere in the interview, the Jenny from the Block singer teased her upcoming album This Is Me… Now, and its accompanying film. Watch her full interview (below):

[Images via Entertainment Tonight/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]