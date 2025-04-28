Jennifer Lopez's HILARIOUS But Telling Post Amid Rumored Ben Affleck Money Dispute

Got A Tip?

Jennifer Lopez is actually really funny! But she ain’t beating the penny pincher allegations any time soon!

The Can’t Get Enough singer may not be married to Ben Affleck anymore, but they’re still connected contractually… by the mansion they bought together after their 2022 wedding! As we’ve been following for nearly a year now, the exes put their 38,000 square foot Beverly Hills home on the market last summer for $68 million but have seen little interest. We reported over the weekend that at this point, Ben is ready to slash the price to just get it off his hands so he and the Monster-In-Law star can finally “cut all ties.”

But according to Us Weekly‘s source, she won’t budge! Why? She wants as much money out of the sale as possible! So they’re kinda stuck. But the pop star’s latest Instagram post is hilariously telling of her current state of mind…

On Sunday, J.Lo took to the social media platform to share a post that plays on her 2001 song Love Don’t Cost a Thing AND her money dilemma. It reads:

“Due to inflation my love will now be costing a thing”

See (below):

HA!

Why is she complaining about inflation?? J.Lo already has more money than most could ever spend in a lifetime!

Well, for years folks in the service industry have been sharing stories about what a cheap, terrible tipper she is. Especially for someone with hundreds of millions in the bank! It definitely seems like any extra juice she can squeeze out of that mansion is worth whatever trouble it gives Ben!

Then again, considering how hurt she was by the Bennifer 2.0 debacle, maybe vexing her ex is actually another bonus! LOLz!

Reactions??

[Images via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & ABC/YouTube]

Apr 28, 2025 12:00pm PDT

