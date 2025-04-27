Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Still At Odds! He Wants To ‘Cut All Ties’ But Can’t Because Of THIS!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce may be final, but they still have one HUGE tether… 38,000 square feet worth, to be exact!

It’s been months now since the Gigli co-stars finalized their divorce after just two years of marriage, but they’re not out of each other’s hair just yet. Because they have still yet to sell their MASSIVE Beverly Hills mansion!

Last summer, the exes quietly listed the home they purchased for $60 million after their wedding in 2022. And despite only bumping up their asking price $8 million to bring it to a total of $68 million, there’s been little interest — and those who have been interested have fallen through. So as we approach one year on the market, Ben is ready to just slash the price and cut his losses… But J.Lo just won’t budge! An insider told Us Weekly on Friday:

“Jennifer thinks they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is. But the real estate market is not there and it’s not selling.”

From Ben’s perspective, he’s ready to “cut all ties” with the On the Floor singer, and this is a big step in that direction:

“Ben wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done. He just wants it over and to sell it. He wants to reduce the price.”

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see who caves…

