Jennifer Lopez Appears To Do Damage Control Over Ben Affleck's Viral Grammys Behavior!

Jennifer Lopez is trying to change the narrative!

After her husband Ben Affleck went viral for looking downright miserable at the Grammys on Sunday night, J.Lo took to Instagram for some serious damage control! But we’re not so sure it’s workin’!

On Monday, the Shotgun Wedding star released a montage video of her favorite moments from her time at the glitzy award show. In the clip, she can be seen getting ready before awarding Harry Styles with the Best Pop Vocal Album trophy as well as hugging Bad Bunny and Mary J. Blige backstage. Of course, she also included some sexy couple’s snapshots taken of her and Ben while at their table in the front row of the audience. For the ceremony, Jennifer wore a stunning navy blue gown with bedazzled heels and Ben wore a classic black suit and tie. You can ch-ch-check it out HERE.

In an effort to clap back at some of the online speculations that Ben was bored out of his mind at the party, the Jenny from the Block artist strategically captioned her sweet post by writing:

“Always the best time with my love, my husband”

Aw! Very cute!

Unfortunately, not everyone was willing to believe Jennifer! Several naysayers slid into the performer’s comment section to clap back at the notion that the 50-year-old was also having “the best time” at the event, writing:

“Why Ben looks like he is in pain all the time?” “Ben doesn’t seems happy” “Leave Ben home. Clearly it’s not his thing” “Well my jlo, when our husbands are in a bad day, is better leaving them at home!!! Do not get Mad, they are all like that” “They weren’t vibing, you could see that. Ben sure looked like a drip.” “The pictures and video I saw did not portray happiness.” “Yeah, until you went MOM mode oh him. Poor Ben!”

Another user referenced the music in the background of the video, Harry Styles’ As It Was, with this dig about the lovebirds:

“It’s obvious it’s not the same as it was”

Dang!

Guess it’s going to take WAY more than an IG video to change the internet’s mind this time!

As we’ve been following, during the telecast, fans couldn’t help but notice the Argo star looking super glum every time the camera panned to him. He was often one of the only people not dancing in the crowd — and there was even a split second in which it looked like he was getting scolded by his wife to perk up! Ch-ch-check it out!

Someone please check on Ben Affleck #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/W8A5hVb6LJ — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% ???? #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck wants to go home Jen. Everyone in this video looks like they are vibing to a different song ???? pic.twitter.com/a3KlNyVskD — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) February 6, 2023

This sure wouldn’t be the first time the Good Will Hunting alum looked sad AF in public — so maybe it’s just his resting face? Or perhaps something really was going on?! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

