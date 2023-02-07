Taylor Swift Went All Out Showing Her Support For Ex Harry Styles At The Grammys!

Who said exes have to have bad blood? Definitely not Taylor Swift and Harry Styles! Not anymore, at least!

On Sunday night the two were spotted once again supporting each other at the Grammys. During Steve Lacy‘s performance of his song Bad Habit, Tay Tay ran over to the Watermelon Sugar singer’s table to say hello and have a chat with him. Fans went wild when a video from The Hollywood Reporter went viral showing the 32-year-old hugging her ex and laughing with him as she rested her hand against his back.

Ch-ch-check out the adorbs video (below):

Haylor fans, stay calm!

The interaction mimics the 2021 Grammys where Harry won his first award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line and the ever-supportive Swift gave him a standing ovation. Later in the night, the two were seen lowering their masks and having a talk at one of the tables.

And that’s not all! Taylor can be seen giving him yet another standing O after his performance of As It Was:

Harry Styles spun circles around the #GRAMMYs stage to perform his hit song "As It Was," and got a standing ovation from the crowd, including Taylor Swift????????????https://t.co/kfUWvhWsRC pic.twitter.com/7uk9I7gMZ9 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 6, 2023

And she did the same when he won Album of the Year! Aww! Ya love to see it.

Despite Taylor still being with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn — and Harry recently getting out of a rocky romance with Olivia Wilde — the pair seem to have nothing but love for each other. It’s so refreshing seeing exes getting along and being good sports!

Although it’s never been addressed by either songwriter, the two musicians are speculated to have written several of songs about their months-long 2012-2013 romance. Fans believe the Anti Hero songstress’ album 1989 is all about Styles — with the songs Style, Wildest Dreams, and Out Of The Woods being among the most popular. The 29-year-old is also believed to have written his song Two Ghosts about his ex-girlfriend, as well as his former group One Direction‘s song Perfect also being rumored to be about her.

If all the love and songwriting wasn’t enough to show you the exes are now the best of besties, though, the As It Was singer’s praise of his former flame in 2020 to Howard Stern should be enough to convince:

“I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering, even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs … The only time you really think, ‘is this song too personal?’ is if you think about, ‘is this going to be really annoying for the other person?’ Because I do [care].”

So sweet!

There we have it, all us kids of the Harry and Taylor “divorce” are being fed once again! Sometimes two people are meant to be — even if it’s not romantic — and these two are living proof of that. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

