Jennifer Lopez Seen Spending Time With Violet Affleck Amid Ben Marriage Issues -- Is It A Good Sign??

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be having marital issues, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still love his kiddos!

On Saturday, the Atlas star took to Instagram to share a video on her Story of a sun-soaked car ride through the Hamptons in New York — and you may be surprised to see that her passenger was none other than Ben’s oldest daughter Violet Affleck!

Related: Selena Gomez Reveals Who Said ‘I Love You’ First In Benny Blanco Relationship!

In the selfie video, Jennifer sits in the front seat with her honey blonde locks flowing in the wind before she pans over to reveal the 18-year-old in the backseat sporting white patterned dress, glasses, and her signature dark locks just like her momma Jennifer Garner’s. And another inneresting surprise in the video?? J.Lo was not only wearing, but seemingly showing off her wedding ring! See (below):

Awww!

Is this a positive sign that Ben and Jen are trying to work things out? We mean, if she’s still THIS involved with his kids, that has to mean something, right? On Wednesday, an insider told DailyMail.com that all the kiddos, including Jen’s 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, as well as Ben’s kids including Violet, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, are trying to get the pair “back together.” The source dished:

“The kids think Jennifer and Ben are really, deeply in love, like soul mates and they don’t want them to divorce.”

That’s so sweet!

As for the Saturday hangout, which also included Violet’s friend, actress Cassidey Fralin, a source told People the ladies went on a shopping trip in East Hampton. A second insider added:

“[Lopez] seemed to be very happy shopping with Ben’s daughter. She had a big smile on her face.”

Loves it!

The stepmother and stepdaughter duo have seemingly been on the hunt for something special, as they also reportedly hit up a boutique in Sag Harbor on Friday.

We love that they’re staying connected! Maybe there is hope for Bennifer after all!

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]