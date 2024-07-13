Selena Gomez Just Revealed Who Said ‘I Love You’ First In Relationship With Benny Blanco!

Who said those three little words first in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship?

The pair did the “Who’s Most Likely To” challenge, couples edition, in an adorable video posted to TikTok on Friday, during which they spilled who said “I love you” first! During the clip, Selena is seen sitting cross-legged next to the record producer as he lays down on a couch. Meanwhile, a voiceover asks the lovebird several questions like “Who’s the first to apologize during an argument?” or “Who takes longer to get ready in the morning?” The answer to the last one is, shockingly, Benny!

When the voiceover gets to the question, “Who said ‘I love you’ first,” the lovebirds revealed? It was Selly! The 31-year-old actress gave a big grin to the camera before pointing to herself as Benny wrapped his arm around her and kissed her shoulder. Aww! Check out the video (below):

As you know, Selena and Benny have been together since last summer. The Only Murders In The Building star went public with their relationship in December 2023, calling him “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her on social media. Since then, they have not been afraid to show off their romance. The couple often posts videos and pictures of themselves cozying up with each other on social media. And from the sounds of it, things seem pretty serious between them!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does their answer surprise you? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Intagram/TikTok]