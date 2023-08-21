Jennifer Lopez Shares RARE Wedding Pics To Celebrate One-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck -- And Teases New Music!

Jennifer Lopez is looking back on her big day with Ben Affleck!

The happy wife took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a never-before-seen look at her Georgia wedding day with the Batman v Superman actor… and we’re loving it!

The first pic showed Ben carrying the beautiful bride in his arms as the two grinned from ear to ear, while the second gave us a look at an intimate kiss shared between the lovebirds as fireworks exploded in the sky behind them. So adorbs! Ben sported a white tux, while J.Lo swapped her elegant, high-neck gown in the first pic for a sultry look dripping in pearls in the second. See (below):

The Mother actress captioned the post, “One year ago today” alongside a white heart seemingly and teased lyrics from Dear Ben Part II off her highly anticipated ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now — a follow up to her 2002 record, This Is Me… Then. She wrote:

“Dear Ben, Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my This is my life…”

We’ve got all the feels! Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do YOU think of the pics? Are you excited for new J.Lo music?! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & Apple Music/YouTube]