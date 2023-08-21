Britney Spears Romps Topless In Bed After Getting Licked By Male Pal -- As She Says 'Friend' Tipped Off Paparazzi To Have Her 'Followed'

It appears Britney Spears had herself quite a weekend…

The pop star popped up on Instagram on Sunday with two new vids amid her ongoing divorce from Sam Asghari.

In the first clip, she can be seen lying topless in bed while kicking up her legs and doing various sultry poses for the camera. And in the second video, the Baby One More Time singer is shown dancing in front of the camera in a little green dress — while a man licks up her leg!! And in another clip also spliced into that second vid, she is being held up by a group of guys who she calls her “fav boys,” having claimed she “PLAYED ALL NIGHT” with them!

While the first video was inexplicably captioned only with a few goggle emojis, the second video’s caption really drew attention. In it, Spears referenced back to a Friday night outing to a Dave’s Hot Chicken place in the coastal city of Oxnard, California. She straight-up insinuated a “friend” in the know tipped off paparazzi on her whereabouts that night so they could snap pics!

The Gimme More singer wrote:

“When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on … so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends!!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!”

You can see both videos for yourself (below):

Whoa…

Who is that licking Brit’s leg?! And who exactly are her “fav boys” following all the Sam divorce news?? TBH, we’ve got so many questions about those videos.

What say U after seeing them now, Perezcious readers?! Share your takes down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]