Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Wed (Again) In Sweet Savannah Ceremony With Friends And Family -- Details HERE!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made the most of their amazing Savannah wedding this weekend!

The couple was down in the coastal Georgia town to say “I do” again, just over a month after their amazing and impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. This time, they had all the big-time planning down pat — and more importantly, they had friends and family along for the ride!

The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday — the high point of the long weekend celebrating love.

As expected, there were all kinds of stars in attendance: Ben’s BFF Matt Damon, film director Kevin Smith, Clerks actor Jason Mewes, actress Pia Miller, and many more. Per People, Lopez rocked an exquisite white Ralph Lauren gown for the ceremony with “a long, flowing train and veil.” TMZ published pics of the get-up and estimated the train to be about 20 feet long!

For his part, Affleck wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. The two walked down a white aisle towards life coach Jay Shetty, who officiated the ceremony in front of the couple’s beloved guests. According to photographs from the scene, guests at the shindig wore all white, too.

The ceremony was elegant and memorable, and had a southern feel to it. That’ll happen considering it was at Ben’s 87-acre compound outside the city of Savannah! Lots of southern lore and vibes there. The layout even made use of a riverfront dock and a “platform for a fireworks display.”

Wow!

A source previously told People on Friday that Lopez was “ecstatic” about the weekend plans for the wedding, and added:

“[Their] kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend.”

And beautiful it was!

Per TMZ, the happy couple “may have arrived by boat” to the ceremony. They can be seen in snaps walking towards the wedding party from the dock at the event. It appears as though they were even snapped by wedding photographers for a time on the deck itself.

Guests were directed down a white carpet to the wedding ceremony location, with shots from above showing the lush green of the surrounding area juxtaposed against the clean white look of the set-up. It was well-attended, and from the sound of it, the party went on late into the night as everyone celebrated the couple’s love!

You can see pics from the event, including shots of Affleck and Lopez as they pose for pics and head towards the ceremony location, at the link HERE.

Pretty incredible!!

