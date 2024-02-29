Watch The HILARIOUS Moment In Jennifer Lopez’s Doc Where She Learns About All The A-Listers Who Turned Her Down!

After watching Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary, you probably wouldn’t be far off in thinking her s**t list grew by a TON of names!

The Greatest Love Story Never Told, J.Lo’s documentary about the making of her album This Is Me… Now and feature-length musical of the same name, all of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime, gave fans a look inside the cameo recruiting process. And boy, is it bleak!!

In a HILARIOUS video going viral on TikTok uploaded by @natbanda, the Jenny from the Block singer’s team breaks some tough news to the popstar about a lengthy list of celebs who turned down roles in her movie:

“Taylor Swift is a no. Jason Momoa is not available. Jennifer Coolidge is not available. Lizzo is not available.”

Other big names who turned down a role included Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Bunny, James Corden, Ariana Grande — as she was in London filming Wicked at the time — and Snoop Dogg. At that point, an extremely frustrated looking J.Lo said:

“I don’t want to force anybody to do this who doesn’t go, ‘This is going to be fun.’ If nobody wants to say ‘No’ to me, I get that. But when an actor doesn’t like a script and doesn’t think it’s good enough, or is worried about it, that’s what they’ll say. I know that. I’ve done it.”

HA!

Finally, Derek Hough, who was front and center in her Can’t Get Enough music video, was apparently busy with a wedding — which led Jennifer to ask “Whose wedding?” Well, he did just get married last year… So maybe HIS! LOLz! But the Hustlers star insisted to an off camera voice:

“I want you to call him.”

HA! Watch the full clip (below):

Poor J.Lo! Lolz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

