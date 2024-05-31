Jennifer Lopez CANCELS Summer Tour Amid Low Ticket Sales & Ben Affleck Drama!

Jennifer Lopez will NOT be hitting the road this summer!

With less than a month until her tour was supposed to kick off, well-placed sources told PerezHilton.com on Friday that the pop star is canceling her entire This Is Me… Live tour, which was set to take place across the country from June through August! This comes after she already completely rebranded the production to be more focused on her greatest hits than her most recent album in hopes of increasing low ticket sales. Wow.

Here’s the thing, though. Insiders insisted this had nothing to do with the ticket sales! Really?!? TMZ heard ticket sales were actually up in some key cities recently, too, so that wasn’t the most important factor in this decision. Hear all the deets from our insiders (below):

J.Lo is already confirming this devastating — though perhaps not shocking — news, too! Later on Friday afternoon, she wrote this on her On The JLo website:

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.”

She added:

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

While the singer didn’t explain the reasoning behind this sudden decision, a Live Nation rep suggested this could have something to do with Ben Affleck divorce rumors since they noted that the actress “is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” Not her husband?? Oof!

If this really wasn’t about the crappy ticket sales, it seems like the only other reason she’d cancel this tour is to avoid being in the spotlight right now. Either she’s taking a step back from work to fight for her marriage or, as some have already speculated, she could be taking a break to process a soon-to-be-announced split! Brutal!!

Anyone who was planning to attend will be fully refunded by Ticketmaster (and those who bought tix from third-party sellers should get in touch with their point of purchase). So, this is a done deal! Thoughts? Are you bummed about this? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/MEGA/WENN]