Jennifer Lopez Gets ‘Naughty’ Admitting She ‘Likes It Hard’ In The Bedroom! And Fires Shots At Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez is entering a new era… A sexually liberated one, it seems!

The pop star took the stage at Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on Monday and got reaaaaaaal “naughty” talking about her bedroom preferences. Per The US Sun, she told the crowd:

“I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don’t know about you, but I do — and sometimes I like it hard. Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow.”

UHHHHH, OMG! J.Lo!!! This is scandalous!! She added:

“But there’s other days … maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty. You ever get that feeling? Where you feel like being naughty? On those days, I like it real fast.”

Related: Scheana Shay Reveals Massive List Of Hollywood Hookups!

Maybe she’s feeling particularly “naughty” because she’s no longer tied down in a marriage… On that note, the 55-year-old performed her new song Up All Night, which seemingly takes jabs at Ben Affleck. She sang:

“I’m up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life / I bet you wish that you were by my side / I got tired of you breaking me down / Look at me now”

Oof!

A source revealed to The US Sun she has “written and recorded enough tracks for a whole new album.” They added:

“The material is inspired by what she went through during her relationship with Ben. ‘Wreckage Of You’ was so specifically about Ben, and ‘Up All Night’ points to where Jennifer is at in her life right now. This is a whole new era for Jennifer and she isn’t going to be holding back.”

CLEARLY not! Ha!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do you like this new X-rated J.Lo? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]