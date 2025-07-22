Scheana Shay Reveals Massive List of Hollywood Hookups -- Way More Than Just John Mayer!

John Mayer wasn’t the only celebrity Scheana Shay hooked up with in the past!

Vanderpump Rules fans know all about the reality star’s history with the Your Body Is A Wonderland crooner since she hasn’t been exactly shy about airing out the details! LOLz! Scheana has dropped hints about their romance over the years, even subtly mentioning an orgy she had with John on the show. However, the singer won’t admit to anything! He reportedly denies ever hooking up with her to people close to him! But that hasn’t stopped Scheana from continuing to spill the tea about their hook-up (or her other ones)!

We also, of course, know the details of her affair with Eddie Cibrian. John and Eddie aren’t the only Hollywood hunks she’s been with, though. It turns out she has a long list of celebs in her dating history no one knew about… until now!

Related: Scheana Shay Says LVP ‘Gaslit’ & Used Her ‘Real-Life Pain To Launch Her TV Empire’!

In her new memoir, My Good Side, which was released on Tuesday, the Good as Gold singer revealed that she had flings with over 10 celebrities. Whoa! It came up in the book when she discussed how she needed a break from dating athletes and actors — and she named names! She said:

“I said to myself, okay Scheana, you’ve tried dating (or at least hanging out and hooking up with) all of these celebrities — Jesse Metcalfe, Eddie Cibrian, John Mayer, Shemar Moore, Josh Hopkins, Shane West, Jesse McCartney, JC Chasez, Adrian Grenier, Ricardo Chavira, William Tell, two actors from The Notebook, and a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players, to name a few — and that’s not really working out.”

Jesse Metcalfe?! Shane West?! JC Chasez?! Wow! Scheana continued:

“It’s time to switch things up and date someone who’s under the radar: I didn’t want any of the fanfare or complications that came with being linked to someone famous. I wanted to be with someone who was grounded.”

Well, Scheana did not end up with someone famous. She later got married a second time to Brock Davies… her baby daddy, who cheated on her while pregnant. Another jaw-dropping revelation in her book! Despite his infidelity, Scheana and Brock remained together. But if they broke up? She told Us Weekly in a cover story last week that she doesn’t think she could get these celebs like before:

“I feel like if a 40-year-old Scheana was single and not a mom, I couldn’t get the guys I used to get. I don’t know how I did it in my early 20s — people don’t believe me!”

According to Scheana, it was just “such a different time” for going out in Hollywood and meeting famous guys:

“Social media has completely changed the life of celebrity, privacy, going out. [In the past], any night you could be at a club and like, ‘Oh, I’m at Leonardo DiCaprio‘s table.’ And then Cuba Gooding Jr. walks up. Now Justin Timberlake‘s here — and I’m just the girl at the table. What is life?’”

As for the men she hooked up with? Scheana shared some deets to Us, starting with Metcalfe:

“I had a crush on him in college. … He was a dreamboat — still is.”

However, their relationship didn’t last. Summer Moon’s momma said it became too “intense” too fast for their early 20s:

“It was a lot, really quickly, but he was an absolute sweetheart.”

Scheana was also a huge fan of Shemar from his Young and the Restless days. Calling him “drop-dead gorgeous,” she added:

“I remember being like, ‘Oh my God, Malcolm.’”

Years later, she saw “him at a Super Bowl party — he catches my eye, I catch his.” And the sparks flew! They then hooked up at his place.

Damn! Scheana is not holding back! What are your reactions to her celebrity hookup list, Perezcious readers? Any surprises? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Scheana Shay/Instagram]