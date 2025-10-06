Jennifer Lopez SHOCKED By Interviewer Asking About Ben Affleck Divorce In Super Awkward Moment! Watch!

We guess Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ain’t off the table for interviewers…

On Monday morning, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer stopped by The Today Show to promote her new movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. But the conversation quickly shifted gears from her acting prowess to her divorce from Ben Affleck, which did unfortunately reach completion right smack in the middle of filming! Craig Melvin pointed out:

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben.”

Related: Charlize Theron Ignores Johnny Depp In AWKWARD Encounter!

Before he could finish his sentence, J.Lo cut the interviewer off and called out how forward he was:

“There you go! Look at this guy!”

Seemingly embarrassed, Craig assured the Jenny from the Block singer the only reason he brought up her ex-husband’s name was to lead into a question about his behind-the-scenes role on Kiss of the Spider Woman:

“But then I read that your ex is an executive producer on the film.”

After laughing it off, Jennifer responded:

“He is. If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made, and I will always give him that credit.”

Then like a pro, she got the convo right back on track:

“Things happen, you have to keep going. It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives. And doing this project was such a dream come true for me, that it really got me through to survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”

The pop star noted she “took some time off” after filming the movie and getting divorced, and is now just excited for everyone to see it. You can watch their painful interaction, followed by J.Lo righting the ship (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]