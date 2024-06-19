Jennifer Lopez On Vacation In Italy WITHOUT Ben Affleck -- And She Looks Happy & Free!

Jennifer Lopez has started her summer vacation — but without husband Ben Affleck!

After canceling her tour amid marriage problems, it seemed like J.Lo was going to lay low in Los Angeles while working on her relationship. But nope! She high-tailed it out of the city as fast as she could! The singer was spotted in sunny Positano, Italy on Wednesday, where she was caught on video walking outside at a hotel and headed down to a beach area with friends. The gang got on a boat and enjoyed a relaxing cruise around the area. Fun!

The Marry Me lead wore a tiny yellow bandeau top and multicolored shorts for the occasion (which People claims occurred on Tuesday btw). She seemed to be in good spirits as she waved to nearby fans, too. But despite saying that she was canceling her tour to spend more time with family… the artist’s kids, Max and Emme, were nowhere to be seen, just like her hubby! Hmm. Take a look:

From the looks of it, this was just a fun friend getaway. Unless her kiddos were off hanging somewhere else? It’s possible! Either way, dang, she sure looks happy amid all her troubles!

FWIW, a source recently told People the performer — who usually isn’t a fan of vacations — had a change of heart amid her career and romance troubles. They didn’t have details on where she was going but insisted that the A-lister planned to jet around throughout the summer months. She does deserve some fun if things are as bad in her marriage as it sounds, but leaving Ben alone in El Lay? Well, it seems like she really could be done trying to fix things…

Thoughts? Is this the start of J.Lo’s new single era or just a brief break from her daily grind? Sound OFF (below)!

