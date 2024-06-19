Ben Affleck 'Leaning On' BFF Matt Damon As He & Jennifer Lopez Just 'Can't Get On the Same Page'!

It seems Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are inching closer and closer to officially calling it quits!

According to Us Weekly, the estranged couple still can’t see eye to eye one month after news of their rough patch broke! A source told the outlet on Wednesday:

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option.”

Nothing is set in stone yet. However, several insiders said Jennifer and Ben are figuring out what will happen next in their future — as in planning what life looks like post-divorce.

Related: Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger Says Ben Will Move On Quickly & Leave Jennifer ‘Depressed’!

Specifically for the 54-year-old singer? She’s trying to move forward personally and professionally as she’s struggling with this current chapter in her life. Not only is her marriage to Ben crumbling but when it comes to her career? Jennifer took some hits lately as she canceled her This Is Me … Now Tour, reportedly amid crappy ticket sales — though she said it was in order to spend more time “with her children, family, and close friends.” If you were hoping that meant taking time to work things out with Ben, it doesn’t look like it’s gonna happen. The Us insider said of the Hustlers star:

“It has been really hard for her and she is trying to figure out her next act.”

We’ve heard being in the spotlight is a huge factor in why the marriage is failing — she likes it, Ben can’t live that way, yadda yadda. But it may be Jen who was having trouble! A second source said keeping up with “being J.Lo” took a toll on Jennifer as well as her loved ones.

So should we expect an announcement imminently? Maybe not quite yet! Despite previous reports suggesting she’s done trying to fix the relationship, a third insider insists she hasn’t given up:

“Jennifer has been trying for months to make it work and is pushing to fix things.”

Sounds like she’s still holding the door. But for how long? Could J.Lo just be delaying the inevitable at this point? Because it sounds like things are only getting worse between them!

Especially now with the added stress of trying to sell their mansion in El Lay! The first source shared with Us Weekly that putting their marital home on the market created more tension in their marriage — mainly because they can’t agree on how to sell it! For Jennifer, she doesn’t want to bring any “attention” to this matter amid the divorce rumors. The first insider explained:

“Jennifer is distraught. She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it.”

The director, on the other hand? He apparently “doesn’t care about the negative attention” surrounding the sale of their house! Why? As the insider pointed out, Ben has “been through this before and it doesn’t faze him.” Yeah… The source wasn’t kidding when they said the pair weren’t on the same page right now! Yeesh.

Until Ben and Jen figure out what their future entails and how to get rid of their current place, though, it sounds like they’re doing whatever they can to distract themselves. She’s been spending a lot of time with her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Meanwhile, Ben is leaning on longtime best friend Matt Damon for support during this troubling time:

“Ben’s been leaning on Matt a lot lately when it comes to everything he’s going through with Jennifer. Matt knows there isn’t much he can do aside from listening and just being there for Ben. He’ll always support his friend no matter what.”

Then, there is his ex-wife and baby momma, Jennifer Garner, who has placed herself in the middle of this debacle as she tries to keep Bennifer together. Whether or not the 13 Going on 30 star gets her wish this time, we’ll see. But it’s not looking great! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, MEGA/WENN]