Ben Affleck Will Move On Quickly & Leave Jennifer Lopez 'Depressed', Says Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger!

If Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pull the plug on their marriage, who will be the one to move on first? The Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger has her theories…

In an interview with Dailymail.com on Tuesday, the reality star weighed in on the divorce rumors circulating about Bennifer. Specifically she revealed what she thinks will happen after the estranged couple ends their marriage! And it sounds like Patti predicts J.Lo will be left “depressed” in the aftermath of the divorce! Oof! As for Ben? Well, she believes the actor will find a new girlfriend as soon as possible! Patti explained:

“It’s much easier for the guy to get [a woman], so JLo’s probably going to be really depressed to try to date someone else. There’s not enough quality men for women. [Men] are spoiled, their egos get inflated and men age better.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez Making Summer Travel Plans — But Is Ben Affleck Coming?!

Umm… Has Patti seen Salma Hayek, Demi Moore, or Martha Stewart? OK, even if you allow the old wisdom about men aging better on average, why bring it up in this case? We’re talking about JENNIFER LOPEZ here!

She looks absolutely amazing at 54 years old, emphasis on the ABS!

While Patti does note Jennifer’s beauty specifically, she still doesn’t see her being the one to move on fast in this situation:

“Gisele [Bundchen] is gorgeous. JLo’s gorgeous. They’re probably the two people going standard in the aging department. But women breed, men go to the next one to get over their feelings. It’s a whole different dynamic.”

Hmm.

Getting a divorce is hard in general, even if Jennifer has more practice than most with it! But when you add in how she thought she finally got her fairytale ending with the Argo actor when they rekindled their relationship years after their 2004 breakup? Yeah, J.Lo most likely would be heartbroken over how things turned out with Ben for a while!

But knowing her dating history? Her alleged “love addiction,” which supposedly ruined her marriage to Ben in one guy’s eyes? She’s barely been single at all for decades! So we bet she’ll bounce back fast and find herself a rebound — if that’s what she wants! Possibly even before Ben…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Patti and feel Ben will move on first? Will it be Jennifer? Or do you think they’ll both take a break from dating after the divorce? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/Prime Video/Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]