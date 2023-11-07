Jennifer Lopez Yells WHAT To Ben Affleck Admirers Who Got In Their Way?! OMG!!

If you plan on flirting with Jennifer Lopez’s man in front of her, be warned! She WILL have something to say to you!

On Sunday night, the 54-year-old singer stepped out with her hubby Ben Affleck for a date night at the restaurant The Ivy in Los Angeles. And obviously, it’s Bennifer, so the two celebs are going to capture the attention of fans whenever they go out — together or separately! Some may even get a little flirty with them!! However, J.Lo will make sure everyone who may still have eyes for her guys knows he’s taken!

When Ben and Jennifer left the restaurant, the paparazzi snapped pictures and videos of the couple. They even caught a sweet moment of the 51-year-old filmmaker being a gentleman by opening the door for her to get into the car… and also an innneresting interaction from his wife with some of his fans! After closing the door for Jen, Ben walked to the other side of the vehicle and a group of women in another car driving by saw him. They immediately began cheering and vocalizing their love for Ben. This caught the attention of Jennifer, who could be heard shouting:

“Back up, bitch.”

Whoa!!

The Maid In Manhattan actress smiled and laughed afterward, so it appeared she was joking (a bit). It wasn’t a big, aggressive thing. But still! Pretty funny!! See the clip (below):

It’s unknown if the group of women heard her comment, but at least everyone else knows now that there’s a chance J.Lo will clap back if you flirt with Ben — no matter how innocent it may be! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

