Jennifer Lopez Helped Ben Affleck 'Get To A Better Place' With Jennifer Garner!

Apparently Jennifer Lopez played a hand in Ben Affleck‘s recent positive turn in his relationship with his ex!

As we’ve been reporting, Ben and his former wife Jennifer Garner have been showing each other some love as of late! First they were spotted hugging in his car — then they were seen doing some sort of ride share together — it seems like things have been going great between the exes. And according to a source for DailyMail.com, J.Lo gets the credit!

Despite any speculation that the On The Floor songstress was mad about her hubby’s relationship with his ex wife, a source told the outlet on Thursday this just isn’t true, and things are great between the trio:

“One of the things that made [Garner] and [Affleck] get to a better place was — and is — J.Lo. Ben is healthy. The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”

WONDERFUL news!!

The insider went on to say that both the 13 Going On 30 actress and the Jenny From The Block singer are friendly. And not to mention their kiddos all love each other:

“It is really a very happy co-parenting situation. Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future.”

Aww!

And as for those rumors of a jealous Lopez? A second source said Jen and Ben are still “very much in love with each other”:

“Their relationship is still on fire. They are really happy with each other, and there’s no drama in their relationship right now at all … They want to get back to work and are looking forward to the strikes being over but they are also very much enjoying the more time they are spending with each other. [He] is writing, J.Lo is writing music, so they still have outlets to create while they enjoy each other’s time together.”

Meanwhile, the Alias actress isn’t the only ex who seems to be in good standings with the couple. According to the insider, co-parenting the Let’s Get Loud singer’s 15-year-old twins with her ex Marc Anthony has been “inspiring”:

“J.Lo and Ben have had many talks about how she deals with [Anthony], and they all have been able to figure it out. It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”

AH-Mazing! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]