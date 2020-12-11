Jenny Slate Is Pregnant -- Watch The Hilarious Bump Reveal!

Another quarantine baby!

There have been a slew of pregnancy announcements recently — a new generation of lockdown babies on the way. On Thursday, Jenny Slate revealed that she joined the ranks of the expecting mothers in adorable and hilarious fashion.

Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she shared how her “last nine months” with her fiancé Ben Shattuck have been. She explained:

“Let me tell you, on night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé. And then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth.”

At that point, the Parks and Recreation alum revealed her beautiful baby bump.

Related: Sophie Turner Shares SUPER Intimate Baby Bump Pic!

She joked:

“It’s different. I feel different. Um, how have the exact last nine months been? They’ve been real pregnant for me.”

On a serious note, the Little Weirds author reflected:

“First of all, it’s very nice to have something that’s incredibly positive during a time that’s hard and sad. It’s nice to have, like, a little secret treasure. But yeah, I’ve basically been just chilling out, doing exactly what I want to do, not having to see anyone or figure out how to gracefully wear pants. I haven’t worn pants in many moons.”

LOLz!

Congrats to Jenny and Ben! Ch-ch-check out the cute reveal and more of her conversation with Seth Meyers (below):

[Image via Jenny Slate/Ben Shattuck/Instagram]