Sophie Turner Shares SUPER Intimate Baby Bump Pic!

Sophie Turner is one of those actresses who truly lives for the zest of life.

She grew up filming Game of Thrones, the biggest television show of all time, and now it seems she mostly just wants to live her life and have fun while doing it! This attitude is always evident in the 24-year-old’s photos. Usually you’ll see her smiling genuine smiles, radiating the kind of zeal that only a person who survived the game of thrones could. She’ll also post herself being relatable AF with tired photos, too, but it’s still pretty special to see something as intimate as a late night bump pic with the baby daddy.

On Friday, Maisie Williams‘ co-star and bff shared some throwbacks to her Instagram, cheekily writing how she felt her page could use a little more content. Included in the slideshow were happy photos of her and husband Joe Jonas, a monkey, and best of all, a very pregnant Sophie.

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself:

Need a better look at the bump? No problem, here you go:

Sophie and the eldest JoBro welcomed little Willa back in July.

If you’re missing Sophie in action these days, it was announced she’ll be the voice of Princess Charlotte in a new animated series about young Prince George, aptly titled The Prince. The series also stars Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, and get this — Sophie’s former TV husband Iwan Rheon as Prince William. (Iwan played Ramsay Bolton, the sadistic bastard-turned-Lord, in Game of Thrones.)

[Image via Instagram.]