Jeremy Clarkson Called Out For Saying He Wants To See Meghan Markle Stripped Naked & Tortured!

Jeremy Clarkson is known for not giving any f**ks, but wow this latest diatribe about Meghan Markle is on another level.

The former Top Gear host wrote a column for UK paper The Sun over the weekend in which he described his burning hatred for the Duchess of Sussex. He declared in the op-ed that he hated Meghan “on a cellular level,” specifically comparing his feelings for her to Rose West, a female serial killer in the UK in the ’80s. And guess what? He hates Meghan more than an actual murderer!!

Beyond just calling out specific behavior as unbefitting a Royal or anything so civilized as that, he instead giddily described wanting to see her stripped naked and tortured like Queen Cersei in Game Of Thrones:

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Yeah. Wow. Ipso, the independent press standards organization, told the BBC Friday’s article racked up over 6,000 complaints over the weekend. To put that in context, all of last year, Ipso only received 14,000 complaints for everything put together. For the entire year 2021.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon was also mentioned in the article as another woman Jeremy hates. She told The Times about the piece:

“I think what he said about Meghan Markle was deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible. My overwhelming emotion about guys like Jeremy Clarkson is pity. I mean, what is it that makes somebody so distorted by hate that they end up writing these things? I think that possibly gives an insight into Jeremy Clarkson and the kind of person he is. So maybe he just needs to take a step back from things and just think about life a bit more.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan blasted the op-ed on Twitter, saying:

“As Jeremy Clarkson should well know – words have consequences. The words in his piece are no joke – they’re dangerous and inexcusable. We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this.”

It’s a really good point. The Grand Tour host may just be spouting garbage, just words and imagery, grotesque as it may be. But there are those who listen to this kind of talk and take action. More than ever, it seems.

Even Jeremy’s own daughter Emily Clarkson added her voice to the choir of disgust, writing on Instagram:

“My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle, and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

By Monday morning Jeremy apparently got the message. The 62-year-old posted an apology on Twitter, writing:

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

The column was also removed, with The Sun posting simply:

“In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down.”

