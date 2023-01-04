Jeremy Renner Addresses Fans From Hospital Bed As New Details Emerge About His Horrific Accident

We are now learning more about what happened to Jeremy Renner in that awful accident at his Nevada home over the weekend.

As we reported on Monday, the 51-year-old action movie star was at his home near Reno on Sunday when he was involved in some type of snowplow accident. It wasn’t completely clear what had happened at the time. But immediately, it was obvious his injuries were severe. Renner was airlifted to a local hospital with blunt force chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. There, he was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Related: Buffalo Bills Star Fighting For Life After ‘Cardiac Arrest’ During NFL Game

Now, more information is coming out about what led to that incredibly scary time. A rep for Renner spoke to People on Tuesday and explained what happened on Sunday. According to the rep, Renner was working to help one of his neighbors around the Lake Tahoe area move snow after a particularly difficult week of winter weather.

The rep said:

“[Renner] was moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall. So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out.”

At some point during that clear-out, there was an accident. According to TMZ, there was potentially some type of safety feature failure on Renner’s snowplow. It unexpectedly rolled over onto his leg while he was attempting to clear the snow. First responders were called to rescue the star after he sustained severe injuries.

Renner himself is also speaking out about the incident. While he didn’t share any details about what specifically transpired, the Modesto-born A-lister did take to Instagram to post a picture and message to his fans.

The Arrival actor wrote:

“Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

And as you can see (below), he also posted a selfie from his hospital bed:

Wow…

In a separate statement released on Monday evening, Renner’s rep also offered the star’s gratitude for all those who came to his rescue. The statement thanked first responders who rushed to get to the scene, as well as two neighboring families who assisted Jeremy while waiting for help to arrive:

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam held a press conference about the incident, as well. In it, Balaam explained Renner had been helping to get a vehicle out of a snow drift on Sunday morning. After extricating the car from the snow bank, Renner got out of his snowplow to chat with the neighboring family.

At that point, Balaam said, “it was observed that the [snowplow] was starting to roll.” Renner attempted to get back into the snowplow to stop it, but he was unable to do so. It rolled over onto him, severely injuring the film star. Balaam said the neighbors at the scene immediately rendered first aid and called police. The sheriff’s office is still investigating, but they do not suspect foul play. They also do not think Renner was impaired in any way during the event, either.

Related: Tamar Braxton Was Rushed To The Hospital With A Severe Case Of The Flu!

A source who spoke to DailyMail.com appeared to corroborate much of what the Sheriff’s Office announced in their press conference. That source also added new details about what reportedly tanspired during the ill-fated snowplow run:

“He had some family up here. His nephew was with him. They shut down the mountain because all the people skidded out. He was just plowing the road to go snow skiing. He got out, and then the machine took off. The machine jumped out of gear. And then he did something to try to get in it, and he got caught up and it ran him over.”

OMG…

Thankfully, it sounds like Renner is doing somewhat better now. In surgery, doctors placed a pin in his leg. And even though the road to recovery appears as though it will be long, the source is optimistic:

“He got quite a few wounds on him but he’s ok now. He’s talking and everything, though he’s got some recovery to do. They put a pin in his leg.”

We are so glad to see the Hawkeye actor survived that awful accident. Thank goodness for the neighbors on scene and the first responders who got there so quickly. The star’s injuries are severe, of course. But it sounds like things could have been so much worse than they were.

Sending our love and best wishes!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Jeremy Renner/Instagram]