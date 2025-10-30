Jeremy Renner GRILLED About His Own Forgotten Abuse Allegations In Light Of Marvel Firing Jonathan Majors!

Hawkeye is back in the hot seat.

Jeremy Renner appeared on The Breakfast Club last week, an interview that went under the radar. But somewhere in there was one of the hottest questions we’ve heard a celeb faced with in a long time!

Host Charlamagne tha God brought up Renner’s former Marvel colleague Jonathan Majors. The actor was infamously let go from the studio in 2023 following assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. As a brief recap, Jabbari accused Jonathan of domestic abuse from 2021 to 2023. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was convicted in December of 2023 of assault and harassment, but acquitted of the other charges: intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

But he’s not the only Marvel star with a history of such allegations…

Related: Why Kristen Bell REFUSES To Take Down Controversial Anniversary Post

In 2019, Jeremy’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco accused him of domestic abuse, substance abuse, threatening her with death, and more in a nasty custody battle over their daughter Ava. The Avengers star vehemently denied all allegations at the time — and notably was never charged or convicted. The claims were part of a custody dispute, not a criminal trial.

But while Jonathan was kicked to the curb, Jeremy was kept on at the superhero studio. So why is that? That’s exactly what Charlamage wanted to know.

During their conversation, the host grilled the 54-year-old actor about his own controversy and whether he believes he was favored over Jonathan. Renner must not have known the question was coming as he didn’t have a good answer prepped:

“I don’t know. I don’t know the difference between gossip and anything else. I don’t know enough about Jonathan and his situation to know.”

Gossip? Majors was convicted. Come on, really? Is he trying to downplay his own allegations as nothing more than gossip?

He did admit what Marvel doesn’t want to talk about anymore — they definitely pulled a huge 180 with the whole Kang thing after having to let the actor go:

“I know they had big plans for [Jonathan’s] character, that’s for sure. So whatever transpired — that sucks.”

Ultimately Renner seemed to say the important thing was that these kinds of matters be investigated thoroughly, with no one jumping to conclusions:

“I think due diligence really has to be played out. So I don’t know enough information to know.”

Charlamagne pointed out the situation didn’t seem “fair” — and to that, The Hurt Locker star had the following to say:

“I think there’s a bigger scope to that. The idea of public opinion becoming part of a court process or something like that. It’s like, well what happened to law and all that? When did public opinion become more valuable than the actual truth or real anything in any situation? We’ve had that for a while, ever since the media, and social media, and all that sort of connectivity. I think it’s kind of dangerous if you ask me … like all the cancel culture and all that sort of stuff. That just makes me want to run and hide. Why put yourself out there and do anything for anybody at all?”

That does seem to be the stance Marvel is taking. It should be noted Majors wasn’t let go until after he was actually convicted of a crime — which once again, Jeremy never was.

So just stories, just horrible allegations? That’s not enough?

Well, we imagine they could be, depending how bad and how credible — and yes, how the public is reacting. That’s definitely got to be a factor. Worth noting, Sonni accused Jeremy of abuse in late 2019 — RIGHT before COVID-19 hit and dominated the global conversation. So any “Cancel Jeremy Renner” momentum might have been a bit overshadowed.

Charlamagne did follow Renner’s logic, that you can’t make decisions based solely on unvetted allegations, considering “anybody can say anything,” which the superhero actor agreed with. The host also clarified he’s glad Marvel “stuck by” Jeremy — he’s just wondering why they didn’t “extend that same grace” to Jonathan. Once again, Jeremy responded:

“Yeah, I don’t know. I do not know.”

You can listen to them talk more about the situation (below):

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Images via Marvel Studios/Disney+ & Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM/YouTube]