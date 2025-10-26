Why Kristen Bell REFUSES To Take Down Controversial Anniversary Post: REPORT

Kristen Bell is sticking to her guns.

The Nobody Wants This star has had quite the week… In case you haven’t been following, she shared what many have dubbed a “tone-deaf” Instagram post celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary with Dax Shepard. In her caption, she wrote:

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”

Fans made it known they didn’t appreciate Kristen making light of a very real issue many women actually deal with on a daily basis, but she has yet to address the controversy in any way. And according to a new report, that’s a very intentional choice.

On Saturday, a source told the DailyMail.com:

“Many would have liked her to apologize or to have taken down the post, but she hasn’t, and the post is still there. She doesn’t want to be told how to live her life or be bullied into doing something she doesn’t want to do.”

“Bullied” into taking it down? Hmmm. The source continued:

“In her mind, if people aren’t going to laugh about it, that is their problem. She feels that there are bigger issues in the world than what she said.”

Well that’s the thing people are up in arms about, right? The fact that her post makes light of a very REAL and very BIG real-world issue? One she and Dax aren’t strangers to joking about, mind you!

But the source didn’t stop there… They claimed:

“Given the chance to do it all over again, she would.”

OMG!

However, the insider ominously warned that “eventually what comes around goes around” — and that’s reportedly shaping up to already be the case within her circle. The insider told the outlet:

“Many close to Kristen are happy she is getting heat over her comments because she often never sees how her words, whether she thinks she says them in jest or not, can actually hurt people. Kristen goes through her days unscathed. It seems like she treats all situations she’s involved [in] as if she’s in the right at all times.”

Yikes! The insider continued:

“She always has a ‘I am better than you’ mentality that rubs some people the wrong way. It is not a surprise that she hasn’t apologized, because she doesn’t ever think she is wrong.”

As for how Dax feels, the source shared:

“Dax is in full support on everything she chooses to do from this moment forward. He thought the post was funny. He’s sticking to her like Will Smith sticks to Jada.”

From one lighting rod couple to another… LOLz!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

