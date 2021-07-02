Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Actually Filed For Divorce From Husband Chris Larangeira MONTHS AGO!

Is this officially the end for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira?

As fans may know, the 34-year-old reality star’s relationship with her husband was scrutinized for years but recently faced a ton of speculation that their marriage was on the rocks. And according to Us Weekly, it looks like things got so bad that the 34-year-old reality star actually filed for divorce from her husband of almost two years. However, she apparently submitted the paperwork way back in January 2021.

Related: Snooki & Angelina Met Up For First Time Since The Jersey Shore Wedding Drama!

Wow…

It is unclear if Angelina actually served him the papers, but the fact that she filed has to mean something. Their marriage issues have been playing out on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In a previous episode of the MTV show, Angelina revealed that her spouse had moved out of their home weeks ago, telling producers:

“We got into a fight, and he moved in with his mother, and it’s been a few weeks now. Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife’ card, he wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair.”

The Jersey Shore star even admitted that she “had to hire a lawyer because s**t started hitting the fan” between them, saying:

“I didn’t want to hire a lawyer, but I felt like I needed to. He hired a lawyer. He blocked me. He won’t talk to me.”

However, the two have seemingly reconciled since then. Back in May, they attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards together. Chris even shared a photo of the twosome on Instagram, writing in the caption at the time:

“Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all.”

A month later, Angelina posted a photo of the duo on her Instagram Story in honor of his birthday after a year of not featuring the sanitation worker on her feed. So who knows what is going on with these two! A source previously told Us of their tumultuous romance:

“Angelina and Chris have always had a contentious relationship. She and him are very involved, but they butt heads very often. You never know if they’re going to be in a good place or upset with each other.”

We guess time will only tell what the future has to hold for Angelina and Chris. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think they’ll eventually head to splitsville? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Arturo Holmes/WENN]