Did Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Get Caught CHEATING On Her Husband?!

Half of the original cast of Jersey Shore have grown up and ditched the drama. Even Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, after serving his time in prison, is in an incredibly stable relationship with his wife Lauren.

But of course, some of the co-stars are still very much bringing the drama — more than their share even!

For instance, it seems Angelina Pivarnick has enough relationship trouble to fuel the whole season of Family Vacation all by herself!

Over the past couple weeks, we’ve learned her marriage to Chris Larangeira is on the rocks — or in the Staten Island dump if you prefer. First Angelina complained about their nonexistent sex life. Then she told The Situation on last week’s episode that Chris had moved out completely.

On this week’s episode, Mike relays that info to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is making her grand return to the show. He tells her:

“Angelina, she’s in the midst of getting a divorce right now, I think. She said she filed in January, she didn’t serve him yet.”

Hilariously, she responds the same way we’re sure many fans did:

“So that speech drama was for nothing.”

Ha!

Seriously though, in another preview courtesy of The Blast, it seems we are going to get some dirty deets about what happened to the Dirty Little Hamster’s union.

In the clip, Lauren spills some serious tea to Mike, telling him:

“There’s a text message from my family. It says, ‘She was at the hair lounge today and a girl that was washing her hair was actively complaining about Angelina.'”

Oh?? Hair salon goss is good goss, guaranteed! She continues:

“Angelina’s been going to her neighbor’s house and Angelina keeps parking in the spot in front of her house, and she is allegedly cheating on her husband with this girl’s neighbor.”

Whoa, WHUT??

Not only that, there may be receipts!

“She says she has video footage of this on her door camera. She’s trying to sell these videos to the tabloids and she said Angelina was at her complex this morning when she left for work.”

Daaaaamn.

The stylist also apparently complained that Angelina was dumping her garbage, including chicken nuggets, out on this girl’s driveway. Hilariously, Mike adds in a confessional:

“I’m not even mad at Angelina. You can handle your life anyway you want to, but if you’re throwing chicken tendies out the window, that right there, I call it. We got a situation.”

Well, he isn’t wrong! We can’t wait to see what happens next!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs at 8 p.m. PST on MTV!

