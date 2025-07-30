Secret's Out! Jessica Alba Makes Out With Young Hunk Danny Ramirez In Public -- And Is Ready To Take ANOTHER Big Step!

Jessica Alba is moving really fast with her new man!

Following her split from ex-husband Cash Warren, the 44-year-old actress was spotted holding hands and making out with a mystery guy in London in May. No one knew who her new boyfriend was at the time, though many guessed it was Captain America: Brave New World actor Danny Ramirez. And they were right! The pair confirmed the romance rumors after they were seen heading to Los Angeles from Cancún together earlier this month.

At first, it was believed this was nothing more than a casual fling for Jessica. She reportedly was only looking for something fun and not serious after ending a nearly two-decade-long marriage — unlike her young hunk, who is so into her. There were even rumblings that the Fantastic Four alum could spark a romance with her newly single co-star Orlando Bloom! However, things are changing quickly for Jess! She is seemingly all-in on Danny now! She is even taking TWO huge steps in their relationship!

For starters, the couple is no longer trying to hide their romance! They were caught hugging each other and making out outside of the Beverly Glen Deli in Beverly Hills on Tuesday — and in matching Dodger hats, too! Jessica even sported a massive grin on her face while she wrapped her arms around Danny. Avert your eyes, Cash! But everyone else can check out the photos published by Dailymail.com on Wednesday HERE.

This is a big deal! After all, we heard only a few weeks ago that Jessica was not that into The Last of Us star and wanted to keep her options open! But she looks smitten with Danny! In fact, it turns out she likes him so much that she wants to introduce him to her three children: Honor, Haven, and Hayes!

A source told Dailymail.com that Jessica feels this is the “right” move for her at the moment, explaining:

“Things have really progressed between Danny and Jessica, she’s smitten. She even wants him to meet her children. She was hesitant at first as being single is new territory for after being married to Cash for so many years, but this just feels right. Initially she thought she might wait a bit for an introduction but things have moved quite fast. Danny is making her really happy and giving her a lot of joy – so why wouldn’t she want to share that with her kids.”

Meeting the kids is huge! Someone normally doesn’t introduce their children to a casual partner, so they must be getting serious! And what about Cash? Is he cool with this? Jessica apparently isn’t worrying too much about his thoughts over the matter! The source continued:

“She isn’t getting too wrapped up in what Cash thinks about it all. This isn’t a revenge romance for Jessica, it’s about her having fun. Jessica can’t imagine Cash begrudging her finding happiness, she hopes he can find it too.”

While Cash is likely glad Jessica is happy with the Marvel hunk, that does not mean he is OK with their children meeting him so soon! But we’ll see what happens once it does!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Jessica is moving too fast with Danny? Sound OFF in the comments!

