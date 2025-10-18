Jessica Simpson Is ‘Into Younger Men’ After Eric Johnson Split!

Jessica Simpson is opening up about what she’s looking for when it comes to her love life!

Perezcious readers know the 45-year-old singer is back on the market following her split from her alleged cheating estranged husband, Eric Johnson. She’s getting out there and figuring out what she wants in her new chapter in life. And what she has learned about herself so far? Although Jessica gets down with an older man in the upcoming legal drama All’s Fair, those tastes do not transfer over IRL! Whoa!

Yes, she is not interested in someone her own age or above! The fashion designer is actually looking for someone younger these days! She told Extra during the premiere for the new show in Los Angeles on Thursday:

“I think I’m into younger men at the moment. When you’re newly separated … I feel like younger guys kinda like the confidence of an older woman, I’m discovering.”

Get it, Jess! She is apparently pulling a page from Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba’s post-breakup book! LOLz! And she is loving every minute of it! The actress added:

“I am having fun!”

There’s nothing wrong with that! Watch the interview (below):

What are your reactions? Did you expect Jessica to enter her cougar era after the split? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]