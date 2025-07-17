Jessica Alba's New Marvel Hunk Is SO Into Her -- But She's Keeping Her Dating Options Open!

Sorry, Jessica Alba’s new hunk! She is not ready to make things exclusive!

In case you missed it, following her breakup with ex-husband Cash Warren, the 44-year-old actress has been involved with Captain America: Brave New World actor Danny Ramirez for the past few months. She was seen holding hands and making out with a mystery man in London back in May. While no one officially knew who her new guy was, many guessed Danny, and they were right! The two confirmed the rumors when they were spotted heading to Los Angeles from Cancún together over the weekend!

But what is really going on between Danny and Jessica? Are they an official couple? According to a source for DailyMail.com on Wednesday, Jessica is just not that into the 32-year-old Marvel star! She only wants to have some fun! Ouch! The insider explained her mindset during her single era right now:

“Being single has been up and down for Jessica. She was family first and always thought when she got married that it was going to be forever, but once her relationship broke down with Cash, the heartache from that was a tough pill to swallow. But divorce was the only option, and now that she has been able to be out with friends and go on some dates, it has been eye opening.”

What has Jessica learned so far when it comes to what she wants post-divorce? She doesn’t want anything serious! Whether or not her current beau is on the same page is a different story! The source said he is so into her:

“Danny is cool, a nice guy and he is enamored with her, but it is not exclusive. She’s not in that frame of mind. He has a chance to make something out of their connection, but she is taking it all in stride. Right now, she’s looking to just have fun.”

Jessica and Cash were together for almost 17 years! That is a long time! There’s nothing wrong with having fun and dating around instead of jumping into something serious again! And if Danny isn’t on board to keep things casual at this time, Jessica potentially has her sights set on someone else… her newly single co-star Orlando Bloom! Whoa!

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum recently ended his engagement with Katy Perry, with whom he shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. Since he just got out of a serious relationship, he also likely isn’t looking for a serious romance. Orlando could be the perfect casual fling Jessica is looking for! Plus, they’ll be close to each other for a bit!

The two recently began filming the thriller The Mark. While Orlando and Jessica have a purely professional relationship at the moment, one source close to her teased that it could turn into a romantic one! The Honest Company founder apparently finds the 48-year-old actor “charming!” The insider added:

“Along with being able to date, Jessica has been happy getting back in the fold of filming. She’s shooting right now with Orlando Bloom. And before anyone asks, there aren’t any sparks between them. It is strictly professional — at least for now.”

So, there is potential for something more to happen in the future! Uh-oh! Danny has some competition! We’ll have to keep our eyes on Jessica and Orlando moving forward. Let’s see if the sparks begin to fly between them as filming continues!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Could you see Jessica with Orlando? They would make a hot couple! Or are you fully Team Danny? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Danny Ramirez/Jessica Alba/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]