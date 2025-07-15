Jessica Alba Spotted With THIS Hunky Younger Marvel Star After Cash Warren Split! 

Got A Tip?

Jessica Alba‘s mystery man is not a mystery anymore!

On Sunday, the actress was spotted heading from Cancún, Mexico, to Los Angeles. As she navigated the airport, per TMZ on Monday, she was spotted with none other than the Captain America: Brave New World star Danny Ramirez! This hunk:

(c) MEGA/WENN

Hot!

The 44-year-old, who is going through a divorce from her baby daddy, Cash Warren, tried to keep a low profile after returning from her trip. She wore a baseball hat and sunglasses as she walked through the airport. The much younger 32-year-old Marvel star also had a hat on and kept his head low. Ch-ch-check it out:

There was no PDA during this sighting, but this may not be the first time they’ve been seen together!

Back in May, the Honest Company founder was seen holding hands and making out with a mystery man while at a park in London, and while nobody knew who she was kissing at the time, some smart fans actually guessed correctly! It was seemingly Danny all along!

In March, Jessica also congratulated the performer on his Avengers: Doomsday casting on Instagram, simply resharing an announcement post and tagging him with several exclamation points. So, it seems this little romance has been blossoming for months now! She announced her split from Cash in February, with the date of separation in their divorce docs listed as December 2024.

Good to see her moving on after the sad split! Thoughts?! Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jessica Alba/Instagram]

Jul 15, 2025 10:30am PDT

