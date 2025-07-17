Katy Perry Tries To Keep Her 'Composure' After Fans Ask For Breakup Song Amid Orlando Bloom Split! 

Got A Tip?

Katy Perry Tries To Keep Her ‘Composure’ Before Singing Breakup Song After Orlando Bloom Split!

Katy Perry needed all her strength to get through an emotional song!

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer appeared to address her difficult split from Orlando Bloom during her concert at the Kia Forum in California, all because fans picked a breakup track for her to sing! Talk about the worst timing! For the “Choose Your Own Adventure” segment of the show, the crowd voted for Katy to perform Not Like the Movies from the Teenage Dream album. To which she responded:

“You’re gonna make me sing this song in this time in my life?”

Oof! Despite how hard it may be to sing the track at the moment, Katy is a trooper and did it anyway! She continued:

“OK, we’ll do it! Because you voted for it. I let you choose the song tonight because I like to pick an album for every country that I go to and for the U.S.A., I picked Teenage Dream because U.S.A., you could be a teenage dream baby. You better get it together. I’ll always have that feeling for you.”

Katy then introduced the song, which she “wrote in my 20s … after my first divorce.” Fans know she is referring to her breakup with Russell Brand. The American Idol alum then joked she would “try and hold my composure while I sing it a week before my period.” Oh man! Again, not the best timing!

We feel for Katy! It’s not easy having to put on a smile and perform these love and breakup songs during heartbreak! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

Jul 17, 2025 10:00am PDT

