Instagram Official! Jessica Alba Soft Launches Romance With Younger Marvel Star Danny Ramirez! Look!

Jessica Alba’s younger man has graduated from secret date nights to full-blown Instagram posts!

On Sunday, the Honey star took to Instagram to share a photo dump from a beachy getaway in Byron Bay, Australia, featuring bikinis, beautiful views, lots of yummy food… and a certain hunky Marvel star! That’s right! The 44-year-old totally just soft launched her romance with Danny Ramirez! In the final photo of her carousel, she and the Captain America: Brave New World star can be seen descending a staircase in nothing but their swimwear. See (below):

Jessica Alba soft launches Danny Ramirez romancce
(c) Jessica Alba/Instagram

Hawt!

We guess things must be going REALLY well for them if Jessica just upgraded the 33-year-old to her IG feed. We mean, that seals the deal on whether he’s just a hunky rebound post-Cash Warren, or someone she’s actually taking seriously, right?? See more pics from their getaway (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Jessica Alba/Instagram & ABC/YouTube]

Oct 27, 2025 12:10pm PDT

