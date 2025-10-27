Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster FINALLY Make Red Carpet Debut As A Couple!

It finally happened! Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their red carpet debut as a couple!

The pair stepped out together to attend the premiere of Hugh’s new movie, Song Sung Blue, which closed the AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. For the occasion, the 57-year-old actor wore a black tuxedo while his 50-year-old girlfriend looked stunning in a black satin gown.

Cute!

They look SO happy! This marks their first red carpet appearance together since they started dating. Before that, they posed for pics as co-stars (and maybe already secret lovers) while on The Music Man.

According to New Idea sources last month, the Younger alum was “nervous” to make their red carpet debut because stepping into Hugh’s level “of fame” is “terrifying for her.” But Hugh was “desperate” to have her at the premiere, so it’s nice she got over that fear!

Looks like they’re still going strong! Reactions!? Let us know (below)!

