Jessica Chastain Slams Apple For Delaying Her New Show Amid Fears Of Jimmy Kimmel & Charlie Kirk Controversy!

Jessica Chastain is really upset with Apple TV+ right now!

The streaming service was set to release the first two episodes of her new show The Savant on Friday. However, they postponed the series just days in advance — and have not set a new premiere date! Uh oh… Apple said in a statement on Tuesday night:

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Apple didn’t give a reason for shelving the project. However, it’s assumed the company wants to avoid any backlash in the wake of Charlie Kirk‘s assassination. You see, per Apple, the series “follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ (Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.” It’s inspired by a real-life infiltrator who works to “stop potential mass murderers from carrying out their plots,” according to a profile from Cosmopolitan in 2019. Watch the trailer (below):

What’s the problem? Well, it’s Jimmy Kimmel‘s suspension drama. The comments that got the late night star targeted by Donald Trump were about how the MAGA crowd was trying to convince everyone the shooter wasn’t a right-winger. And since this is a show about a real-life person who went after “domestic extremists” and historically most of them are right-wing, well… You can see how Apple might not want to take the risk of a show that says something the current administration doesn’t want out there. Not with Tim Cook and President Trump having such a good relationship so far.

Again, Apple hasn’t actually made their reasons public. But based on Jessica’s statement you can pretty easily figure it out. On Wednesday, the Zero Dark Thirty star took to Instagram to (politely) put the streamer on blast, saying she is “not aligned” with the decision:

“I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team.”

We definitely feel a BUT coming…

“That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.”

The Help star went on to point out the rise of extremist violence — listing a few incidents just in the time she’s been developing the series:

“In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country.”

While it’s unfortunate how “relevant” The Savant is, Jessica feels audiences need to see a story about “the heroes” protecting them, now more than ever:

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted. I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever.”

Well said. The Oscar winner is still “hopeful” the show will air. When will that be? It’s up to Tim Apple, we guess. But Jessica promised to give an update once she has one:

“While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released.”

