Did Donald Trump Just Admit The White House Was Involved In Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC Suspension? Look!

President Donald Trump is NOT happy Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air!

It’s the scandal we’ve all been talking about. Last week, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was ripped from the airwaves after the comedian made comments about politicians’ reactions to Charlie Kirk‘s assassination. After six days, Jimmy made his return to late-night on Tuesday, where he didn’t hold back on calling out Trump.

Just about an hour before the show returned to ABC, though, POTUS got on his Truth Social app to share his heated reaction to the reversal — and seemingly admitted in the process that the White House was involved in the shutdown!

Related: Inside Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Very Emotional’ Return

He wrote:

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!”

This comes after FCC chairman Brendan Carr also warned the company to take action ahead of the hiatus, saying, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

Donald went on to criticize the longtime entertainer and blast the show for having poor ratings:

“Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”

The Republican even threatened to go after the network, musing:

“He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.”

That’s a reference to a defamation lawsuit The Celebrity Apprentice alum launched last year against ABC News over a comment made by anchor George Stephanopoulos regarding E. Jean Carroll, who the 79-year-old was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming.

The MAGA leader concluded by ripping into Jimmy:

“A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

See Donald’s full post (below):

Kimmel knew his return would likely piss off many in leadership. We’ll have to wait and see how ABC reacts to any potential retaliation…

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN & ABC/YouTube]