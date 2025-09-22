Charlie Kirk's Memorial: President Trump Pushes 'Hate' & Political Divide As Erika Kirk Forgives Shooter

There was a massive turnout for Charlie Kirk‘s funeral on Sunday — and the political divide was on full display.

As we’ve covered, the right-wing activist was shot and killed on September 10 while debating students at Utah Valley University. He was 31. The death has sparked a ton of controversy across the country, especially as folks like Jimmy Kimmel have been reprimanded for speaking critically about conservatives in the wake of the loss. Tensions have been high, to say the least.

Related: Bill Maher Rips ABC Over Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

This led to a big turnout for Charlie’s memorial held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. According to reports, about 200,000 people showed up! The stadium, which holds 73,000 people, was filled to the brim with attendees dressed in red, white, and blue.

While many who mourned the loss kept focused on paying tribute to the Turning Point USA founder, others had a more political agenda on their mind…

President Donald Trump did not hold back when calling out the “radical left” for the murder, saying:

“The violence comes largely from the left.”

Trump even hit back at comments made by Charlie’s wife, Erika, saying:

“He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry.”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PerezHilton.com (@perezhilton)

You can see his full remarks:

Earlier during the service, Erika, who shares two young kids with Charlie, delivered an emotional speech about his devotion to faith, family, and activism. She said in part:

“I want all of you to know, while Charlie died far too early, he was also ready to die. He left this world without regrets. He did 100% of what he could every day.”

She also offered forgiveness to 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with the murder, noting that Jesus urged his supporters to forgive. She expressed:

“That young man. That young man. On the cross our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they know not what they do’ — that man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the Gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

She added:

“My husband Charlie wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.”

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance credited Kirk for helping get Trump elected, acknowledging:

“Our whole administration is here, but not just because we love Charlie as a friend, even though we did, but because we know we wouldn’t be here without him.”

He also claimed Charlie “was murdered for speaking the truth,” furthering:

“It is better to face a gunman than live your life afraid to face the truth.”

During his turn at the mic, White House adviser Stephen Miller promised to continue to “fight” in Charlie’s honor:

“We will carry Charlie and Erika in our heart every single day, and fight that much harder because of what you did to us. You have no idea the dragon you have awakened. You have no idea how determined we will be to save this civilization, to save the West, to save the republic.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also called out the pattern in which “political fanatics” turn to violence to defend their viewpoints, stating:

“They kill and terrorize their opponents, hoping to silence them. But in this evil that we have experienced — that Charlie faced — their flawed ideology is exposed, because by trying to silence Charlie, his voice is now louder than ever.”

As we said, emotions are running high…

You can watch the full memorial (below):

We continue to send our condolences to the Kirk family during this difficult time.

Thoughts?

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence

[Image via Turning Point USA/YouTube]