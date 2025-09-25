Joe Rogan Takes Jimmy Kimmel's Side Against Donald Trump's 'F**king Crazy' Attempt To Cancel Him!

Well, well, well… we’ve got a conservative clash.

Joe Rogan just broke his silence on the whole Jimmy Kimmel suspension fiasco, and the podcaster did NOT hold back. The interviewer came out swinging in defense of the late-night funnyman in one of the most recent episodes of his much-watched podcast on Tuesday, and what he had to say was loud and clear. And, surprisingly (or not!), it was VERY much in support of Kimmel.

Of course, Jimmy was recently suspended after speaking about the death of political pundit Charlie Kirk, and by extension, MAGA world. Instead of just taking heat from viewers for his remarks, the blowback turned up a notch when ABC pulled the late-night host, and the Federal Communications Commission under President Donald Trump appeared to jump in on it.

Rogan, who had been off-grid on an elk-hunting trip when this all went down (of course), finally weighed in on the matter on The Joe Rogan Experience when it welcomed guest Andrew Santino on Tuesday.

On the topic of Kimmel, the MMA fan started by saying:

“First of all, I definitely don’t think that the government should be involved — ever — in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue. That’s f**king crazy.”

Wait, did Rogan — who has long been a passionate defender of free speech — just call out the very same presidential administration he endorsed last year? Yup.

And Joe didn’t stop there! He warned that if the government is now going to start deciding which jokes are “acceptable,” then everyone — yes, even the people who cheered Kimmel’s suspension — could be next. He said:

“Now, the problem is the companies, if they’re being pressured by the government — so, if that’s real — and if people on the right are like, ‘yeah, go get them,’ oh my God, you’re crazy for supporting this. Because this will be used on you.”

This is no small thing, y’all. Rogan is not exactly a Kimmel groupie. The two have very different vibes, fanbases, and political leanings. Like we said, Rogan endorsed Trump last year. But this time, politics took a backseat to principle.

And that’s the thing: Rogan is RIGHT about this!

Oh, and what about the joke that got Kimmel yanked? Rogan says it was just that: a joke. One that, while maybe controversial, was still fair game in the world of comedy. He said:

“Unfortunately, I think what he was trying to do was just set up a joke. He was trying to knock on the MAGA people but also set up a joke, which was good. It was very funny.”

So, from Joe’s POV, it sounds like he thinks Jimmy was merely trying to poke the bear. But since when has that not been the job of comedians? Rogan himself loves to do it! And so do many other comedians. Duh!

BTW, Rogan actually predicted how this whole drama would end, too! His podcast with Santino aired hours before the 57-year-old late-night host returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for his first show back after suspension, so Joe had no idea what would happen. But he nailed it! He really did. Joe said:

“Look, I certainly think that for Jimmy Kimmel, all this does is help him. It makes his show bigger. There’s much more support. I’m sure he’s there’s a lot of hate as well, which is not fun. But at the end of the day, if the show comes back, which this is my suspicion, my suspicion is they suspend it for a short amount of time and then they bring it back. He comes back to a standing ovation. Donald Trump tweets mean s**t about him and then the world moves on.”

And that’s basically exactly what happened. The suspension was short-lived (despite affiliates still refusing to air the show), Kimmel’s back in the chair, and Trump… well, yeah.

BTW, that last part is something Rogan found downright bizarre, too. He mused:

“How do you have time while you’re running the world to be tweeting that you don’t like talk show hosts? That is so crazy.”

You can watch the full Santino ep of JRE (below):

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

