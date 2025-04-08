Jessica Simpson Reunites With Ex Eric Johnson For Icy Family Outing Amid Split

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are putting their kids first amid their split — but it’s clear Jessica isn’t thrilled about it!

In new photos obtained by TMZ this week, the exes were spotted out with their kids and two older folks believed to be Eric’s parents in Carlsbad, California last Monday. According to eyewitnesses, Eric and Jessica kept their distance from one another — with help from their three kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 6, who stood between them as they walked around and gathered outside a restaurant called Shorehouse Kitchen.

Related: Jessica Simpson Reveals She Drinks Snake Sperm — For THIS Reason!

The children appeared to be in good spirits, but their momma, on the other hand, was not so happy! She never cracked a smile and seemed stone-faced the whole time — though she seemed to keep things cordial with Eric. The Dukes of Hazzard star wore a black and white jacket and sunglasses for the outing while Eric sported a black and green baseball hat, black hoodie, and sunglasses. See the pics HERE.

Honestly, we can’t blame her for looking a little icy. It’s not easy to be out with your ex and his parents amid a rocky split! But good for her for doing it for the kiddos!

As Perezcious readers know, Jessica first sparked divorce speculation when she teased new music in November. She later clarified that the couple had “been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage” after tying the knot 10 years ago.

It has since been revealed that they’ve faced marriage issues for a while now, and the singer has even used her new music to seemingly accuse him of cheating. While they’ve split, they have not filed for divorce yet. Don’t assume this sighting means the co-parents are working through their issues though! Alongside calling him out in her music, Jessica was just caught leaving flirty comments on Jeremy Renner’s shirtless Instagram videos. So, seems like she’s ready to move on!

Thoughts?? Let us know (below).

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]