TikToker Busts ‘Creepy Man’ For Allegedly Stalking & Taking Photos Of Her At The Airport -- WATCH!

Talk about absolutely disgusting behavior!

A TikTok user has recently gone viral for a video of a “creepy man” allegedly stalking and taking photos of the woman without her consent. The clip, which had been taken by @bailzherb at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, shows the victim and her friend confronting the guy. She wrote in the caption:

“I know some people won’t understand why we are so upset/mad but this happens WAY too often and it’s violating and creepy.”

In the viral post, the two women walked up to the man, who wore a face mask, shorts, and a blue-striped shirt, and asked him if he had taken photos of them.

“We were just told you were taking photos of us. Is there any way we can see your camera roll?”

He denied the accusation and started to move away from the pair. However, the woman did not back down. She grilled him as to why they couldn’t look at his camera roll if he was not taking unsolicited snapshots of them. Still, he continued to refuse until a couple of minutes later, where he said:

“I’ll get rid of it.”

Then, @bailzherb expressed:

“Sir, it’s really weird to take pictures of females in public without their permission, so you should never do that again. Imagine if we were your daughter or someone related to you.”

The unnamed person proceeded to pull his phone out after one of the women asked to watch him delete the pics.

“In front of me right now. Do you think I’m joking? I see you shaking. I see the photos. No, I see the photos right there. Delete them.”

He attempted to hide his phone, but the woman apparently caught him deleting five images of the duo. WTF?! One of the ladies then asked the stranger to permanently remove them from his “recently deleted” folder. The footage captured the masked man’s face, with the girls asking if viewers knew who he was.

“Anybody recognize this man? Is this someone’s dad that takes pictures of females in public?’”

Unfortunately, the interaction did not end there. The guy not only seemingly tried to “shh” the women, he then dared to reply:

“No, don’t worry about it.”

Did he seriously try to downplay the situation like it was nothing?!! Before he could leave, @bailzherb fired back with:

“No, I’ll call you out any day because that’s f**king weird and never do that again. Don’t ever do that again.”

While it is not illegal to photograph someone without their consent, it is still such an invasion of someone’s privacy and just weird. Not to mention who knows what the man might have done with the images! It’s incredibly scary, but we must applaud the woman for sticking up for themselves and calling the guy out. Ch-ch-check out the full video (below):

Man in Arizona is caught stalking and photographing two young women pic.twitter.com/8psypVwOzR — Marjorie Gaylor Queen (@Tim_Tweeted) May 3, 2021

Social media users sang some praises for the women fighting back against the man’s disturbing actions. One person wrote on Twitter:

“These women! He lied to them every second, he said he wasn’t taking pictures and then said his camera was broken, and then told them not to worry about it and then tried to brush it off and dismiss it as not a big deal. This is a masterclass in women’s bravery and push-back.”

Another said:

“I’m so proud they called him out!!! Too many creepy guys think they can do this stuff. I think they made him very nervous.”

A third remarked in the comments section of the video:

“AS YOU SHOULD!!!!!!! I’m glad you embarrassed him. You handled this perfectly”

Unfortunately — and boy does this say something about society — there were also a ton of people defending the gross guy and claiming the women were “quick to judge.” Obviously, those people did not watch the full video and see him admit to the icky move.

What are your reactions to the viral vid, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

